Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Large 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage close to shopping and major intersections. Fantastic original hardwoods throughout the home. Backyard is large and has a garden shed, workshop with electricity. Huge patio Open concept kitchen to the living room. The master bedroom has a private, large updated shower. Fourth bedroom is off the kitchen and could be used as a study, office, or guest suite. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED!