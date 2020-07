Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Three bedroom plus one office and two bath with beautiful back yard, great neighborhood which includes community pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trail. Energy efficient with an open floor plan and great storage. Vaulted ceiling, Granite counter tops. The utility room is plumbed for a sink and has large cabinets. Extensive surround sound system. Close to Alliance shopping center and Costco.