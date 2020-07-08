All apartments in Fort Worth
4937 Calmont Avenue

4937 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4937 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see!!, Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 & half bath home in Fort Worth, Hardwood floors, Freshly painted inside, New windows, New bath vanities, Sinks, Toilets, Shower, Lighting, and Mirrors, All new stainless steel kitchen appliances and sink, New granite countertops with backsplash, All new cabinets in kitchen, New tile floors and cabinets in baths and kitchen, Ceiling fans, New wood fence in large backyard, Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major freeways, etc. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
4937 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 4937 Calmont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4937 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4937 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4937 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4937 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4937 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 Calmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4937 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4937 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4937 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

