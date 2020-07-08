4937 Calmont Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see!!, Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 & half bath home in Fort Worth, Hardwood floors, Freshly painted inside, New windows, New bath vanities, Sinks, Toilets, Shower, Lighting, and Mirrors, All new stainless steel kitchen appliances and sink, New granite countertops with backsplash, All new cabinets in kitchen, New tile floors and cabinets in baths and kitchen, Ceiling fans, New wood fence in large backyard, Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major freeways, etc. Don't miss this one!