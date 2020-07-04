4929 Parkside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters Property Amenities pool

- 4/3/2 pool home located on cul-de-sac & corner lot - right across from greenbelt & Arcadia Park in Keller ISD. Granite counter tops throughout, laminate flooring in living, dining rooms and carpet in all bedrooms. Split master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Solar screens. Pool service included.



2" faux blinds will be getting installed throughout.



UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.



This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.



