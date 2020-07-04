All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:35 AM

4929 Parkside Way

4929 Parkside Way · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Parkside Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

granite counters
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
- 4/3/2 pool home located on cul-de-sac & corner lot - right across from greenbelt & Arcadia Park in Keller ISD. Granite counter tops throughout, laminate flooring in living, dining rooms and carpet in all bedrooms. Split master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower. Solar screens. Pool service included.

2" faux blinds will be getting installed throughout.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4981297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Parkside Way have any available units?
4929 Parkside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Parkside Way have?
Some of 4929 Parkside Way's amenities include granite counters, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Parkside Way currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Parkside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Parkside Way pet-friendly?
No, 4929 Parkside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4929 Parkside Way offer parking?
No, 4929 Parkside Way does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Parkside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Parkside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Parkside Way have a pool?
Yes, 4929 Parkside Way has a pool.
Does 4929 Parkside Way have accessible units?
No, 4929 Parkside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Parkside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4929 Parkside Way does not have units with dishwashers.

