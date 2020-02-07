Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4928 Birchman Avenue
4928 Birchman Avenue
4928 Birchman Avenue
Location
4928 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a value deal for Arlington heights. Well kept and very clean. It's move in ready and ready for your finishing touches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have any available units?
4928 Birchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 4928 Birchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Birchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Birchman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue offer parking?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Birchman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Birchman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
