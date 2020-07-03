All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4925 Friedman Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
RARE FIND!! Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath single story home in highly desired Heritage Add is a MUST SEE! Amazing location offers quick access to I-35W, Alliance & short drive to tons of restaurants, shopping options & entertainment. Wonderful split bedroom floor plan! Entry greets you with custom texturing and faux finish that leads through a rotunda into the kitchen. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, rich cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, & is open to living room! Large master bath with separate tub & shower and huge closet! Access to community amenities such as pool, pond, jogging paths & more. 2855-square-foot clubhouse features a living room, library, kitchen, café, weight room, conference room, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Friedman Lane have any available units?
4925 Friedman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Friedman Lane have?
Some of 4925 Friedman Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Friedman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Friedman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Friedman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Friedman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4925 Friedman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Friedman Lane offers parking.
Does 4925 Friedman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Friedman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Friedman Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Friedman Lane has a pool.
Does 4925 Friedman Lane have accessible units?
No, 4925 Friedman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Friedman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Friedman Lane has units with dishwashers.

