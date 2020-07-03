4925 Friedman Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

RARE FIND!! Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath single story home in highly desired Heritage Add is a MUST SEE! Amazing location offers quick access to I-35W, Alliance & short drive to tons of restaurants, shopping options & entertainment. Wonderful split bedroom floor plan! Entry greets you with custom texturing and faux finish that leads through a rotunda into the kitchen. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, rich cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, & is open to living room! Large master bath with separate tub & shower and huge closet! Access to community amenities such as pool, pond, jogging paths & more. 2855-square-foot clubhouse features a living room, library, kitchen, café, weight room, conference room, and more!