Fort Worth, TX
4920 Norma Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

4920 Norma Street

4920 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

4920 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This charming, fully updated 3 bed 2 bath bungalow located on a corner lot can be your next home. Dedicated office space to WFH.Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, SS appliances, tiled floor & walk in pantry. Separate laundry area.Hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Master opens to a spacious deck that oversees the fenced back yard; walk-in-closet; separate tub & shower.Relax on the porch swing and entertain on the wrap-around porch. 10 minutes from downtown Ft. Worth. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Norma Street have any available units?
4920 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Norma Street have?
Some of 4920 Norma Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4920 Norma Street offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Norma Street offers parking.
Does 4920 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 4920 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 4920 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Norma Street does not have units with dishwashers.

