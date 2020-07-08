4920 Norma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This charming, fully updated 3 bed 2 bath bungalow located on a corner lot can be your next home. Dedicated office space to WFH.Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, SS appliances, tiled floor & walk in pantry. Separate laundry area.Hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Master opens to a spacious deck that oversees the fenced back yard; walk-in-closet; separate tub & shower.Relax on the porch swing and entertain on the wrap-around porch. 10 minutes from downtown Ft. Worth. Easy access to freeways.