4876 Van Zandt Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

3 BEDROOM & OFFICE in KELLER SCHOOLS! Located in HERITAGE Master Planned Community, with amenities that include landscaped trails, parks, clubhouse, basketball courts, lakes, pools, a spray park, and play structures. Kitchen highlights include a Pantry, Island, and SS appliances, and tile floors. Large Family Room with wood floors and Fireplace. The Master Bedroom with Bay Window sitting area, ensuite Master Bath with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Located near Alliance Town Center. Accessible via N Beach Rd and Golden Triangle Blvd. Zoned for highly rated Keller Independent district schools. PLEASE USE TREC LEASE APP FORM FOR EACH APPLICANT OVER 18; application fee $50 each.