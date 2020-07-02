All apartments in Fort Worth
4876 Van Zandt Drive

4876 Van Zandt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4876 Van Zandt Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 BEDROOM & OFFICE in KELLER SCHOOLS! Located in HERITAGE Master Planned Community, with amenities that include landscaped trails, parks, clubhouse, basketball courts, lakes, pools, a spray park, and play structures. Kitchen highlights include a Pantry, Island, and SS appliances, and tile floors. Large Family Room with wood floors and Fireplace. The Master Bedroom with Bay Window sitting area, ensuite Master Bath with dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Located near Alliance Town Center. Accessible via N Beach Rd and Golden Triangle Blvd. Zoned for highly rated Keller Independent district schools. PLEASE USE TREC LEASE APP FORM FOR EACH APPLICANT OVER 18; application fee $50 each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have any available units?
4876 Van Zandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have?
Some of 4876 Van Zandt Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4876 Van Zandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Van Zandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 Van Zandt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4876 Van Zandt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4876 Van Zandt Drive offers parking.
Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4876 Van Zandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4876 Van Zandt Drive has a pool.
Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 4876 Van Zandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 Van Zandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4876 Van Zandt Drive has units with dishwashers.

