4832 Locke Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

4832 Locke Ave

4832 Locke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4832 Locke Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit that’s boasts all new appliances (refrigerator, glass top stove, dishwasher), plumbing, electrical, and 2 huge closets. It has a beautiful landscapes shared common area with privacy fence and a Bonus shared laundry facility. More photos to come soon.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Stave Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 Locke Ave have any available units?
4832 Locke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4832 Locke Ave have?
Some of 4832 Locke Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 Locke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4832 Locke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 Locke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4832 Locke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4832 Locke Ave offer parking?
No, 4832 Locke Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4832 Locke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 Locke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 Locke Ave have a pool?
No, 4832 Locke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4832 Locke Ave have accessible units?
No, 4832 Locke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 Locke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 Locke Ave has units with dishwashers.

