4832 Locke Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs unit that’s boasts all new appliances (refrigerator, glass top stove, dishwasher), plumbing, electrical, and 2 huge closets. It has a beautiful landscapes shared common area with privacy fence and a Bonus shared laundry facility. More photos to come soon.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Amenities: Stave Floors