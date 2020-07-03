All apartments in Fort Worth
4824 Valley Springs Trail
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:15 PM

4824 Valley Springs Trail

Location

4824 Valley Springs Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Back on market with New Roof and Newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, tumbled marble backsplash and All New stainless appliances to include gas stove top, microwave, dishwasher and built-in stainless oven. Spacious Living Room with wood-like grain floors and gas fireplace, LR opens to the kitchen and breakfast eating area. Master Bedroom on 1st floor, jetted tub and separate showers, His and Her sinks and roomy walk-in closet. 2nd floor spacious game room, 3 bedrms, full bath. Backyard with plenty of room for summer fun. Agent is partner in Cool River Homes, owner's entity. No smoking, small pet with owner's approval, pet dep. Short Term (6 mo) Ins rental possible with premium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have any available units?
4824 Valley Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have?
Some of 4824 Valley Springs Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Valley Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Valley Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Valley Springs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 Valley Springs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Valley Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Valley Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 4824 Valley Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 4824 Valley Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Valley Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Valley Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.

