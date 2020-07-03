4824 Valley Springs Trail

Amenities

Back on market with New Roof and Newly remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, tumbled marble backsplash and All New stainless appliances to include gas stove top, microwave, dishwasher and built-in stainless oven. Spacious Living Room with wood-like grain floors and gas fireplace, LR opens to the kitchen and breakfast eating area. Master Bedroom on 1st floor, jetted tub and separate showers, His and Her sinks and roomy walk-in closet. 2nd floor spacious game room, 3 bedrms, full bath. Backyard with plenty of room for summer fun. Agent is partner in Cool River Homes, owner's entity. No smoking, small pet with owner's approval, pet dep. Short Term (6 mo) Ins rental possible with premium.