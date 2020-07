Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 story, 4 bedroom home with 2 living and 2 dining areas. You will love the high ceilings, bright natural light and split bedrooms. Kitchen opens to family room for a great place to gather with family and friends. Walking distance to parks and trails. Come see this beautiful home today! It wont last long! New granite countertops in kitchen! Photos coming soon! Go see this home today!