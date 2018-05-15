All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4820 Grainger Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4820 Grainger Trail
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:17 AM

4820 Grainger Trail

4820 Grainger Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4820 Grainger Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful move in ready home located in Keller ISD. Wood floors throughout first floor. Open concept living and eat in kitchen. Enjoy your large backyard oasis during those Texas summers. Pool care is included with rent. Close access to 35 W and downtown Fort Worth. This home is a must see!
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Grainger Trail have any available units?
4820 Grainger Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4820 Grainger Trail have?
Some of 4820 Grainger Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Grainger Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Grainger Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Grainger Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Grainger Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Grainger Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Grainger Trail offers parking.
Does 4820 Grainger Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Grainger Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Grainger Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4820 Grainger Trail has a pool.
Does 4820 Grainger Trail have accessible units?
No, 4820 Grainger Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Grainger Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 Grainger Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University