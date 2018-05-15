4820 Grainger Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful move in ready home located in Keller ISD. Wood floors throughout first floor. Open concept living and eat in kitchen. Enjoy your large backyard oasis during those Texas summers. Pool care is included with rent. Close access to 35 W and downtown Fort Worth. This home is a must see!

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.