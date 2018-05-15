4820 Grainger Trail

Amenities
Beautiful move in ready home located in Keller ISD. Wood floors throughout first floor. Open concept living and eat in kitchen. Enjoy your large backyard oasis during those Texas summers. Pool care is included with rent. Close access to 35 W and downtown Fort Worth. This home is a must see!
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.