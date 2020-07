Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities game room parking

LARGE 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths home perfect for growing family. Laminate floor throughout downstairs. Downstairs has a wonderful open floor plan, kitchen with abundant counter space open to living area. 4 bedrooms including huge master suite, along with game room are upstairs. Keller ISD. Photo were taken when house was empty. Current tenant is packing please forgive the mess.