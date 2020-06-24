4812 S Stetson Drive S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready Exemplary Keller ISD Beautiful home ready for new tenants Granite in kitchen and bath w S.S appliance 3 bedrooms split style with carpet.updated kitchen and master bath Nice size backyard with pergola for children to play and entertain. Split bedrooms ideal for families with young kids.Must see.Easy commute from major highways