4767 Overton Woods Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 9:49 AM

4767 Overton Woods Drive

4767 Overton Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4767 Overton Woods Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly appointed colonial style estate in centrally located community of Overton Woods. Open floor plan with complete down to stud renovation. 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, this home is ready to meet all your family and entertaining enjoyment! Gourmet kitchen featuring an over sized island, upgraded stainless appliances, walk in pantry, and breakfast bar. This Grand Home is complemented with 2 remote starting fire places. Enjoy a main level and second level master offering a spacious retreat! Main level and second level laundry room. Elegant wet bar on the second level. 5 of the 6 bedrooms complemented with en suite bathrooms! Conveniently located near Clearfork for dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have any available units?
4767 Overton Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have?
Some of 4767 Overton Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4767 Overton Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4767 Overton Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4767 Overton Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4767 Overton Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4767 Overton Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4767 Overton Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 4767 Overton Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 4767 Overton Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4767 Overton Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4767 Overton Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.

