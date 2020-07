Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Duplex with 3 beds and 3 baths. Owner will pay for lawn and water. The building has retained all the charm of the area, boasts many updates including a kitchen with granite, gas cooktop, tankless water heaters, updated bathrooms with updated paint, new tile, newer carpet replaced last year, large bedrooms and walk in closets.