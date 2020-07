Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a WOW! property! Remodeled throughout and better than new! This three bedroom, 2 bath house has a great floor plan with updated and upgraded kitchen and baths! This one will not be on the market for long!

Licensed agent owner of property.



Owner is licensed agent.