Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Awesome one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with open floor plan in Keller ISD. NO CARPET, wood and tile through out. Spacious and bright family room with surround sound system over look the great back yard. Kitchen features granite countertop with tumble marble backsplash, gas cooktop & 42 inch cabinet. Large master is separated from other bedrooms. Easy access to community pool and park.