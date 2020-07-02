All apartments in Fort Worth
4721 Sterling Trace

4721 Sterling Trace Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Sterling Trace Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4721 Sterling Trace Available 03/12/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with office in Keller ISD - Located in Trace Ridge with Community Pool. Keller ISD. This home is 1 1/2 story. Only room upstairs is huge game room (or 5th bedroom) with own bath. Rest of home is downstairs. Has laminate, ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets. 2 living and 2 dining. Fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent. Pets allowed.

Great condition. Tenants moving 3-3 but can show early.

(RLNE3293991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Sterling Trace have any available units?
4721 Sterling Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Sterling Trace have?
Some of 4721 Sterling Trace's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Sterling Trace currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Sterling Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Sterling Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4721 Sterling Trace is pet friendly.
Does 4721 Sterling Trace offer parking?
No, 4721 Sterling Trace does not offer parking.
Does 4721 Sterling Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Sterling Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Sterling Trace have a pool?
Yes, 4721 Sterling Trace has a pool.
Does 4721 Sterling Trace have accessible units?
No, 4721 Sterling Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Sterling Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Sterling Trace does not have units with dishwashers.

