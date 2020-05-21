All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

4720 Olympia Trace Circle

4720 Olympia Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Olympia Trace Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in the highly sought after Keller ISD. This 1.5 story will not disappoint. Upstairs there is a very large room with a full bathroom that can be used for the 4th bedroom or a game room. New paint and carpet July 2019. Kitchen has granite counters and a large island for preparing food and entertaining. Open concept and great flow. Split master suite with custom bathroom that has a double shower, and large walk in closet. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Study has built in bookshelves. Extended patio for outdoor fun. This house is a definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have any available units?
4720 Olympia Trace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have?
Some of 4720 Olympia Trace Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Olympia Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Olympia Trace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Olympia Trace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle offers parking.
Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have a pool?
No, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Olympia Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Olympia Trace Circle has units with dishwashers.

