4720 Olympia Trace Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful updated home in the highly sought after Keller ISD. This 1.5 story will not disappoint. Upstairs there is a very large room with a full bathroom that can be used for the 4th bedroom or a game room. New paint and carpet July 2019. Kitchen has granite counters and a large island for preparing food and entertaining. Open concept and great flow. Split master suite with custom bathroom that has a double shower, and large walk in closet. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Study has built in bookshelves. Extended patio for outdoor fun. This house is a definite must see!