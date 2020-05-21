All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4716 Meadow Green Tr, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story house in KELLER ISD! 4 BR + Study and covered patio. Laminate floor in family room, dining room, study and master bedroom. Open floor plan with big family&living area with fireplace, granite countertop, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile at wet area, SS appliances and more.Close to schools. Great neighborhood offers community pool and more. ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills. NO CAT please. When using GPS, please make sure the zip code is 76244. Doggy window will be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have any available units?
4716 Meadow Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have?
Some of 4716 Meadow Green Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Meadow Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Meadow Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Meadow Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Meadow Green Trail offers parking.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4716 Meadow Green Trail has a pool.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Meadow Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Meadow Green Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

