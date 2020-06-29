4712 Birchbend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 7-21-20. Large 3-2.5-2 in N Ft. Worth, desirable Keller ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, 3 living areas, 2 dining, bay windows, lovely staircase & so much more! Entry opens to the main living, formal dining & a cute half bath w pedestal sink. Family room has a classic brick fireplace & opens to the breakfast area. Kitchen offers a BI microwave, breakfast bar & center island. 3rd living would make a great study! Private master has bay windows, WI closet, dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Lovely secondaries, large backyard & open patio. Just minutes from Alliance Town Square. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.