Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:38 PM

4636 South Drive West

4636 South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4636 South Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently Updated in Fort Worth - Don't miss out on this updated 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in southwest Fort Worth! New vinyl wood floors, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, kitchen - complete with granite countertops and a new Butler's Pantry! Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer connections, 2-car garage, new windows, 2" faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, and a large fenced back yard.

Conveniently located with quick access to Hulen, I-20 (southwest loop 820), the Chisholm Trail Toll Road, I-35.

All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.

Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.

(RLNE5431867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 South Drive West have any available units?
4636 South Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 South Drive West have?
Some of 4636 South Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 South Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
4636 South Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 South Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 South Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 4636 South Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 4636 South Drive West offers parking.
Does 4636 South Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 South Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 South Drive West have a pool?
No, 4636 South Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 4636 South Drive West have accessible units?
No, 4636 South Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 South Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 South Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

