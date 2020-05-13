4636 South Drive West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently Updated in Fort Worth - Don't miss out on this updated 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in southwest Fort Worth! New vinyl wood floors, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, kitchen - complete with granite countertops and a new Butler's Pantry! Laundry room with full-size washer/dryer connections, 2-car garage, new windows, 2" faux wood blinds, ceiling fans throughout, and a large fenced back yard.



Conveniently located with quick access to Hulen, I-20 (southwest loop 820), the Chisholm Trail Toll Road, I-35.



All pets MUST BE APPROVED in advance by Property Manager. Please check with Property Manager for pet charges.



Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Please visit RentRedTeam.com to schedule a showing, review application requirements, and apply online.



(RLNE5431867)