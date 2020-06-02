All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4629 Indian Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4629 Indian Rock Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

4629 Indian Rock Drive

4629 Indian Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4629 Indian Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Keller ISD!!! Available for move in immediately. Refrigerator stay !!!Fabulous 1.5 stories with 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Master down stair and 2 other bedroom upstairs along with game-room . Enjoy the open concept and abundance of natural light. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of space for meal preparation with breakfast area overlooking back yard. Nice size dining room. Retreat to the Master suite for private time. Large secondary bedrooms, game room, patio, two community pools and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have any available units?
4629 Indian Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have?
Some of 4629 Indian Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4629 Indian Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Indian Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Indian Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4629 Indian Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4629 Indian Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Indian Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4629 Indian Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4629 Indian Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Indian Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4629 Indian Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University