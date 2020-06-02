4629 Indian Rock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Keller ISD!!! Available for move in immediately. Refrigerator stay !!!Fabulous 1.5 stories with 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Master down stair and 2 other bedroom upstairs along with game-room . Enjoy the open concept and abundance of natural light. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of space for meal preparation with breakfast area overlooking back yard. Nice size dining room. Retreat to the Master suite for private time. Large secondary bedrooms, game room, patio, two community pools and playground.