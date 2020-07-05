4627 Ranch View

Amenities
Tanglewood Elementary Area 3 Bedroom Stunner - Bright and open and feels like a newer home. Cabinets, countertops, wood floors, tile, hardware, light fixtures, appliances and bathrooms have recently undergone renovations. This spacious 3 bedroom home has 2 and a half bathrooms. Master has two sinks, large shower, and generous walk in closet plus a bonus vanity area. The dining, living and kitchen areas are all open for a great homey feeling! 2 car garage in back with opener. Fenced side yard is low maintenance. Tanglewood Elementary School zone. Handy to I-20 and the Chisholm Trail. Short walk from the Trinity Trails.
(RLNE2348597)