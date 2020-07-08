All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4617 Brimstone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful single floored house with 3 bed and 2 baths. This house is upgraded recently with water resistant engineered vinyl plank flooring, new water heater, new sliding windows, remodeled kitchen with extra cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash and steel appliances. The actual beauty of this property lies in the backyard with a covered patio, extended deck and a wooden storage shed. All schools in this area are exemplary and in walking distance. This property is with a quiet neighborhood and ease access to highway 35W and 377. Is located in a prime area with minutes away from biggest shopping centers, hospitals, grocery stores and countless business with 15 minutes’ drive to Fort Worth downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Brimstone Drive have any available units?
4617 Brimstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 Brimstone Drive have?
Some of 4617 Brimstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 Brimstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Brimstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Brimstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Brimstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4617 Brimstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Brimstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4617 Brimstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Brimstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Brimstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4617 Brimstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Brimstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4617 Brimstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Brimstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 Brimstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

