4617 Brimstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful single floored house with 3 bed and 2 baths. This house is upgraded recently with water resistant engineered vinyl plank flooring, new water heater, new sliding windows, remodeled kitchen with extra cabinets, granite counter tops, backsplash and steel appliances. The actual beauty of this property lies in the backyard with a covered patio, extended deck and a wooden storage shed. All schools in this area are exemplary and in walking distance. This property is with a quiet neighborhood and ease access to highway 35W and 377. Is located in a prime area with minutes away from biggest shopping centers, hospitals, grocery stores and countless business with 15 minutes’ drive to Fort Worth downtown.