All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4616 Strong Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4616 Strong Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 2:19 AM

4616 Strong Avenue

4616 Strong Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4616 Strong Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop 6-Poly Oversight

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $100/month concession off the $1,150 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,050!

A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, view of the kitchen and neutral colors throughout! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Strong Avenue have any available units?
4616 Strong Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4616 Strong Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Strong Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Strong Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Strong Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue offer parking?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue have a pool?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Strong Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Strong Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University