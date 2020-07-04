All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4616 Angus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4616 Angus Drive
Last updated June 28 2020 at 11:39 PM

4616 Angus Drive

4616 Angus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4616 Angus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want a yard but don't want the maintenance? Check out this property! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac offers a spacious, open living area with tile flooring in all but the bedrooms. It has upgraded kitchen appliances and gorgeous custom cabinets with granite countertops. Large primary suite has a huge walk-in closet. The private fenced backyard features a covered patio.

LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED - making this property a maintenance-free dream come true.

Excellent location - Ridglea Hills, walking distance to Ridglea Hills Elementary. Convenient Location For Access To Mall, Hospital, Freeways, Country Club & Downtown Ft Worth.

Call or text us at 682-990-0150 to make this your new home!

Property is available now. Pets will be considered with a good application and additional deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Angus Drive have any available units?
4616 Angus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Angus Drive have?
Some of 4616 Angus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Angus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Angus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Angus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Angus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Angus Drive offer parking?
No, 4616 Angus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4616 Angus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Angus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Angus Drive have a pool?
No, 4616 Angus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Angus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4616 Angus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Angus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Angus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University