Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4612 Pershing Avenue

4612 Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Pershing Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this custom town home conveniently located in the Fort Worth Cultural District! This property offers 2 living areas great for entertaining and a beautiful kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Huge master suite and great sized bedrooms with unique designer touches and amazing storage! Property has brand new carpet throughout. Won't last long!

Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all information herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Pershing Avenue have any available units?
4612 Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 4612 Pershing Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Pershing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4612 Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 4612 Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 4612 Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4612 Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Pershing Avenue has units with dishwashers.

