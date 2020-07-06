4612 Pershing Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this custom town home conveniently located in the Fort Worth Cultural District! This property offers 2 living areas great for entertaining and a beautiful kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Huge master suite and great sized bedrooms with unique designer touches and amazing storage! Property has brand new carpet throughout. Won't last long!



Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all information herein.