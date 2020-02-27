4612 Goldrock Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story Home in Keller ISD - Nice single story home with step down den with fireplace. There is an eat in kitchen and yard is fenced yard. There is a garage opener. Built 1990. All 3 bedrooms are decent sized and have walk in closets. All rooms have ceiling fans. Home is all electric. No inside smoking. Kellelr ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



