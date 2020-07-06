All apartments in Fort Worth
4606 El Campo Avenue

4606 El Campo Avenue
Location

4606 El Campo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Arlington Heights townhome - This is an exceptional two story home in one of Fort Worth's most popular neighborhoods. Welcome your guests to the grand open living, dining and kitchen areas. Everyone will want to help with the cooking in the magnificent kitchen or they will be close by in the patio with its charming and cozy outdoor fireplace. All the bedrooms are upstairs and have lovely finish out in all rooms. The back bedroom is very private and also boasts it's own bathroom. It could be excellent guest quarters or a second living area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Very convenient to all that Camp Bowie and Arlington Heights has to offer. Walk to Bluebonnet Bakery, Kincaid's Hamburgers, shopping and more. Close to the cultural district, downtown, and the 7th Street area.

(RLNE2491130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have any available units?
4606 El Campo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4606 El Campo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4606 El Campo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 El Campo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4606 El Campo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 El Campo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4606 El Campo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

