Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:31 PM

4601 Rushwood Court

4601 Rushwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Rushwood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! This adorable 2 bedroom is a must see. The entryway opens up to a nice living area with carpeted floors. An awesome kitchen is perfect with lots of cabinets and nice appliances. Complete with a large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms and a beautifully decorated bath. A covered patio, nicely sized backyard and above ground pool will be great for family time. This home is a must see and will not last long. Schedule a tour today at www.renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Rushwood Court have any available units?
4601 Rushwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4601 Rushwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Rushwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Rushwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court offer parking?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Rushwood Court has a pool.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 Rushwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 Rushwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

