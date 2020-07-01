4601 Rushwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pool carpet

If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!! This adorable 2 bedroom is a must see. The entryway opens up to a nice living area with carpeted floors. An awesome kitchen is perfect with lots of cabinets and nice appliances. Complete with a large master bedroom and two additional bedrooms and a beautifully decorated bath. A covered patio, nicely sized backyard and above ground pool will be great for family time. This home is a must see and will not last long. Schedule a tour today at www.renterswarehouse.com