4601 Fair Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

SHOWING SATURDAY 11AM-12PM Owner does not take Section 8 or housing vouchers. Remodeled and move in ready. Situated on a corner lot, this home is absolutely amazing inside! Beautiful kitchen includes recently installed cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have custom tiled showers, recently installed fixtures, cabinets and marble counter tops. Other updates include: laminate, tile, and carpet flooring, ceiling fans and decorative lighting, and 6inch baseboards. Home has a large fenced backyard with an open patio. Easy access to I35 & I20, minutes away from downtown Fort Worth, and close to schools, restaurants and shopping.