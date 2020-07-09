All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:49 AM

4601 Fair Park Boulevard

4601 Fair Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Fair Park Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Oakridge Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SHOWING SATURDAY 11AM-12PM Owner does not take Section 8 or housing vouchers. Remodeled and move in ready. Situated on a corner lot, this home is absolutely amazing inside! Beautiful kitchen includes recently installed cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have custom tiled showers, recently installed fixtures, cabinets and marble counter tops. Other updates include: laminate, tile, and carpet flooring, ceiling fans and decorative lighting, and 6inch baseboards. Home has a large fenced backyard with an open patio. Easy access to I35 & I20, minutes away from downtown Fort Worth, and close to schools, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have any available units?
4601 Fair Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have?
Some of 4601 Fair Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Fair Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Fair Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Fair Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 Fair Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 Fair Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

