Recently renovated with fresh paint throughout, new carpet and new vinyl wood plank flooring and much more! Open concept with formal dining, living and kitchen all together. Living area has vinyl wood floor plank, gas starting fire place. Formal dining room is connected to living and right off kitchen for easy access when entertaining. Kitchen has Corian type counter tops, plenty of cabinets, gas cooktop and breakfast nook.