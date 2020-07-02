All apartments in Fort Worth
4549 Lacebark Lane

4549 Lacebark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4549 Lacebark Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one story home ideal for a growing family with 4 generously sized bedrooms. Bedroom 4 off foyer ideal for home office if needed! Formal living and dining are combined in front of house with family room nestled in rear. Eat in kitchen has access to both family and formal areas. Secluded master off rear family room! Upgraded with 18 Tile, SS Appliances, Corian Countertops, Upgraded Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Tile in living area and kitchen, wood floor in all bedrooms. Private backyard with covered porch. Keller ISD, easy access to highway 35W, 377 and 114.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 Lacebark Lane have any available units?
4549 Lacebark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 Lacebark Lane have?
Some of 4549 Lacebark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 Lacebark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4549 Lacebark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 Lacebark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4549 Lacebark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4549 Lacebark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4549 Lacebark Lane offers parking.
Does 4549 Lacebark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 Lacebark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 Lacebark Lane have a pool?
No, 4549 Lacebark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4549 Lacebark Lane have accessible units?
No, 4549 Lacebark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 Lacebark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 Lacebark Lane has units with dishwashers.

