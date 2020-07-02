4549 Lacebark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming one story home ideal for a growing family with 4 generously sized bedrooms. Bedroom 4 off foyer ideal for home office if needed! Formal living and dining are combined in front of house with family room nestled in rear. Eat in kitchen has access to both family and formal areas. Secluded master off rear family room! Upgraded with 18 Tile, SS Appliances, Corian Countertops, Upgraded Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Tile in living area and kitchen, wood floor in all bedrooms. Private backyard with covered porch. Keller ISD, easy access to highway 35W, 377 and 114.