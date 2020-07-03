4544 DRAGONFLY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Wow!!!!...very clean and immaculate 3Bed 2 Bath home in KELLER ISD!!. This open concept floor plan home features split bedrooms, hard wood and laminate flooring thru out the house, stainless steel appliances, gas range, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, formal dining room and a spacious living room. Recent upgrades with fresh paint and laminate flooring. Backyard features a covered patio and an apple tree. The neighborhood has 2 swimming pools and a large playground. Very close to the busy intersections and highways. Don't miss this..