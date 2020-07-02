4532 Embercrest Lane

Amenities

FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM DALLAS PARK ELEMENTARY! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE SCHOOL! CORNER LOT! This home sits in an established HOA community! Study opens to living room with fireplace, large kitchen has center island with double ovens and tiled flooring. Perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate shower and jetted tub! HOA managed community has water slide, pool and playground! It's like being on a vacation year round! Pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older - 2 months proof income and DL's submitted with each application -renter's insurance required!