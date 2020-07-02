All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4532 Embercrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4532 Embercrest Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:46 AM

4532 Embercrest Lane

4532 Embercrest Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4532 Embercrest Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM DALLAS PARK ELEMENTARY! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE SCHOOL! CORNER LOT! This home sits in an established HOA community! Study opens to living room with fireplace, large kitchen has center island with double ovens and tiled flooring. Perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master bathroom has separate shower and jetted tub! HOA managed community has water slide, pool and playground! It's like being on a vacation year round! Pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older - 2 months proof income and DL's submitted with each application -renter's insurance required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Embercrest Lane have any available units?
4532 Embercrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Embercrest Lane have?
Some of 4532 Embercrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Embercrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Embercrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Embercrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Embercrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Embercrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Embercrest Lane offers parking.
Does 4532 Embercrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Embercrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Embercrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4532 Embercrest Lane has a pool.
Does 4532 Embercrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4532 Embercrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Embercrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 Embercrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University