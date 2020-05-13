All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4528 Lacebark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4528 Lacebark Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:15 PM

4528 Lacebark Lane

4528 Lacebark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4528 Lacebark Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2 and a half bath in nice Timberland Estates. FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET throughout. Hardwood floors on all first floor, tile in all wet areas. spacious formal dining room. Family with fireplac is open to kitchen with eat in breakfast area with stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master suite is located on the first floor, master bath has dual sink, garden tub, separated shower. 3 secondary bedrooms, full bath and game room upstairs. Huge flat backyard! Great location with easy access to high way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Lacebark Lane have any available units?
4528 Lacebark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Lacebark Lane have?
Some of 4528 Lacebark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Lacebark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Lacebark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Lacebark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Lacebark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4528 Lacebark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Lacebark Lane offers parking.
Does 4528 Lacebark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Lacebark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Lacebark Lane have a pool?
No, 4528 Lacebark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Lacebark Lane have accessible units?
No, 4528 Lacebark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Lacebark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Lacebark Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University