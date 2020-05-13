4528 Lacebark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2 and a half bath in nice Timberland Estates. FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET throughout. Hardwood floors on all first floor, tile in all wet areas. spacious formal dining room. Family with fireplac is open to kitchen with eat in breakfast area with stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master suite is located on the first floor, master bath has dual sink, garden tub, separated shower. 3 secondary bedrooms, full bath and game room upstairs. Huge flat backyard! Great location with easy access to high way.