4528 Calmont Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL-First month's rent FREE! Beautifully updated 4-3 home in the Arlington Heights addition of Ft. Worth. Just minutes from downtown, this charming property has spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning Quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, elegant baths & so much more! The inviting entry greets you with a large 23x19 family room that opens to the bright kitchen & dining area. First floor bedroom has 'his-and-hers' closets & a lovely bath with WI mosaic glass shower. The beautiful staircase leads you to a loft and 3 additional bedrooms including the large master suite with an oversized 11x10 WI closet & a luxurious bath with pretty tile, extended sink & claw foot tub. Upgraded fixtures, outdoor deck & loads of details! To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you.