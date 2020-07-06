All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4528 Calmont Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL-First month's rent FREE! Beautifully updated 4-3 home in the Arlington Heights addition of Ft. Worth. Just minutes from downtown, this charming property has spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, stunning Quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, elegant baths & so much more! The inviting entry greets you with a large 23x19 family room that opens to the bright kitchen & dining area. First floor bedroom has 'his-and-hers' closets & a lovely bath with WI mosaic glass shower. The beautiful staircase leads you to a loft and 3 additional bedrooms including the large master suite with an oversized 11x10 WI closet & a luxurious bath with pretty tile, extended sink & claw foot tub. Upgraded fixtures, outdoor deck & loads of details! To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Calmont Ave have any available units?
4528 Calmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Calmont Ave have?
Some of 4528 Calmont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Calmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Calmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Calmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 Calmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4528 Calmont Ave offer parking?
No, 4528 Calmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4528 Calmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Calmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Calmont Ave have a pool?
No, 4528 Calmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Calmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 4528 Calmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Calmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Calmont Ave has units with dishwashers.

