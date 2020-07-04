All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

4520 Norwich Drive

4520 Norwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Norwich Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Foster Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This great Westcliff home has one of the best backyards around! Lush green grass and plenty of room to have a picnic or just relax on a Spring evening. The 2nd living room was the garage years and years ago, so it is a great size to have as a game room, exercise room, play room, or where your imagination goes. The house features hardwood floors throughout and a recently updated hall bathroom. There are 2 water heaters, one for the kitchen and laundry room, and a tankless for the bathrooms. The owner will pay 25% of the water bill each month (to ensure grass stays watered) and yard care is included as well. A brand new AC is being installed in June 2019 so it will be ready for a July 1, 2019 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Norwich Drive have any available units?
4520 Norwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Norwich Drive have?
Some of 4520 Norwich Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Norwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Norwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Norwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Norwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4520 Norwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Norwich Drive offers parking.
Does 4520 Norwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Norwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Norwich Drive have a pool?
No, 4520 Norwich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Norwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 4520 Norwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Norwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Norwich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

