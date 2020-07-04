4520 Norwich Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking garage

This great Westcliff home has one of the best backyards around! Lush green grass and plenty of room to have a picnic or just relax on a Spring evening. The 2nd living room was the garage years and years ago, so it is a great size to have as a game room, exercise room, play room, or where your imagination goes. The house features hardwood floors throughout and a recently updated hall bathroom. There are 2 water heaters, one for the kitchen and laundry room, and a tankless for the bathrooms. The owner will pay 25% of the water bill each month (to ensure grass stays watered) and yard care is included as well. A brand new AC is being installed in June 2019 so it will be ready for a July 1, 2019 move in.