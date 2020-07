4512 Geddes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Tons of remodeling! 2 bedrooms plus garage conversion for 3rd bedrm w-closet, study, gameroom. Interior walls painted neutral color. Custom blt cabs, granite, Certile in kitchen, bath. Sunroom is enclosed back-porch. NO PETS DUE TO HARDWOOD FLOORS. Kitchen, bath, large laundry totally torn out for remodel. Tile and hardwood floors. New concrete poured in driveway. Some window replacement, nice area. Walk to AHHS, Central market, shopping on Hulen. Convenient to I-30, Vickery, tollroad, downtown businesses, medical complex.