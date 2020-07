Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful home with wood floors, open kitchen and family room, split bedrooms, and plenty of closets. Home has been repainted and features a modern finish with beautiful charcoal colored walls. Washer and dryer are included in the home!! Pet friendly for safe-breed pets. Walking distance to schools and waterpark. Enjoy a spacious back yard, perfect for entertaining. Bring your clients! This won't last long.