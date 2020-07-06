All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 25 2019

4440 Park Creek Court

4440 Park Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Park Creek Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Keller ISD! Updated adorable 3 bed 2 bath home with open floor plan and huge eat-in kitchen for lease. Recently updated with paint and laminate floors for a clean open feel. Large lot on private culdesac lot. The backyard is oversized and backs up to no neighbors for privacy. Available for 9 month or 16 month term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Park Creek Court have any available units?
4440 Park Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4440 Park Creek Court have?
Some of 4440 Park Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4440 Park Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Park Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Park Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Park Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4440 Park Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4440 Park Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4440 Park Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Park Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Park Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4440 Park Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Park Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4440 Park Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Park Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 Park Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.

