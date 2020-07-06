4440 Park Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Keller ISD! Updated adorable 3 bed 2 bath home with open floor plan and huge eat-in kitchen for lease. Recently updated with paint and laminate floors for a clean open feel. Large lot on private culdesac lot. The backyard is oversized and backs up to no neighbors for privacy. Available for 9 month or 16 month term.