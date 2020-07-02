All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4420 Lodestone Ln

4420 Lodestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Lodestone Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Stone Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful home nestled in southwest Fort Worth. This house and neighborhood is summer ready with community pool, playgrounds and walking trails! New floors in living area, dining room and bedrooms. Generous size formal dining area that could fit a large size table for dining. Vaulted ceilings. Master with nice size bath and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms that share a second bath are split from master. Kitchen has a desk area that would be perfect for a family command center. Abundant storage space in kitchen with separate pantry. Sprinkler system! Two car garage!

For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Lodestone Ln have any available units?
4420 Lodestone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Lodestone Ln have?
Some of 4420 Lodestone Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Lodestone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Lodestone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Lodestone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Lodestone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Lodestone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Lodestone Ln offers parking.
Does 4420 Lodestone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Lodestone Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Lodestone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Lodestone Ln has a pool.
Does 4420 Lodestone Ln have accessible units?
No, 4420 Lodestone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Lodestone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Lodestone Ln has units with dishwashers.

