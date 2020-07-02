4420 Lodestone Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this beautiful home nestled in southwest Fort Worth. This house and neighborhood is summer ready with community pool, playgrounds and walking trails! New floors in living area, dining room and bedrooms. Generous size formal dining area that could fit a large size table for dining. Vaulted ceilings. Master with nice size bath and walk in closet. Two secondary bedrooms that share a second bath are split from master. Kitchen has a desk area that would be perfect for a family command center. Abundant storage space in kitchen with separate pantry. Sprinkler system! Two car garage!



