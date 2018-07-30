All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 29 2020

4416 Buckeye St

4416 Buckeye Street · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Buckeye Street, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Study that can easily convert to a 4th Bedroom. Located in N Fort Worth, just East of 35 on Beach and Basswood sits 4416 Buckeye St, a single-family, mid-century, farmhouse remodel features 1,677 square feet of new floors, all new stainless steel appliances and fully updated bathrooms that is perfect for a family looking for their next home. Have a pet? With a simple deposit (and this luxurious backyard space), thatâs no problem. Rent for this home is $1,795.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. Act now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a FREE first monthâs rent! This open layout home in this neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to schedule a viewing today! Contact Brooks Murphy by text at 972-965-3322 or email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give our teams permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. ***If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â  please be aware that it is a scam. And, if you see something that could be a potential issue, please let me know! Thanks!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4416 Buckeye St have any available units?
4416 Buckeye St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Buckeye St have?
Some of 4416 Buckeye St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Buckeye St currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Buckeye St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Buckeye St pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Buckeye St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4416 Buckeye St offer parking?
No, 4416 Buckeye St does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Buckeye St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Buckeye St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Buckeye St have a pool?
Yes, 4416 Buckeye St has a pool.
Does 4416 Buckeye St have accessible units?
No, 4416 Buckeye St does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Buckeye St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Buckeye St does not have units with dishwashers.

