Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This charming home is on a cul-de-sac, has an open layout with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. The breakfast nook can be used as an office or playroom. Bedrooms have walkin closets & vaulted ceilings. Oversized laundry room. Custom large back patio with modern design and privacy fence. Community has pool, playground, sport court and fields. Close to Alliance corridor and access to 114 & I35.