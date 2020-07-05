All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM

4413 Bellaire Drive S

4413 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Wonderfully remodeled and updated second story condo in the Ideal Overton Park neighborhood. The open floors is spacious and light filled with beautiful views of the park! Easy access to trails and everything Fort Worth has to offer. Kitchen offers updated granite countertops and stainless appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet. Enjoy the outdoor, covered patio and community pool. Includes all appliances, window treatments, and utilities other than cable and internet. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have any available units?
4413 Bellaire Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have?
Some of 4413 Bellaire Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Bellaire Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Bellaire Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Bellaire Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Bellaire Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S offer parking?
No, 4413 Bellaire Drive S does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Bellaire Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 4413 Bellaire Drive S has a pool.
Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have accessible units?
No, 4413 Bellaire Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Bellaire Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 Bellaire Drive S has units with dishwashers.

