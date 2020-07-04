All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4405 Fairfax Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4405 Fairfax Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

4405 Fairfax Street

4405 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4405 Fairfax Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Practically a new home! Fresh pain inside and out, new roof new siding. The inside of this home has been completely redone from top to bottom. Beautiful flooring, completely redesigned kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 livingrooms, large utility room with extra storage. Very flexible floor plan! 2 car oversized detached garage in the rear is perfect for all your projects. Double driveway ensures you never need to use street parking. 600 credit score minimum, no criminal or eviction history, Minimum income of $4200 a month before taxes, Landlord is pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Fairfax Street have any available units?
4405 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 4405 Fairfax Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 4405 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 4405 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 4405 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 4405 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Fairfax Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University