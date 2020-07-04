4405 Fairfax Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home! Practically a new home! Fresh pain inside and out, new roof new siding. The inside of this home has been completely redone from top to bottom. Beautiful flooring, completely redesigned kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 livingrooms, large utility room with extra storage. Very flexible floor plan! 2 car oversized detached garage in the rear is perfect for all your projects. Double driveway ensures you never need to use street parking. 600 credit score minimum, no criminal or eviction history, Minimum income of $4200 a month before taxes, Landlord is pet friendly!