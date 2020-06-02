Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4363 Sandage Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4363 Sandage Avenue
4363 Sandage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4363 Sandage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
South Hills
Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You have the opportunIty to rent 1 room In the 3 bedroom house. The home Is on the bus route, less than half a mIle from Southwestern BaptIst TheologIcal SemInary, and less than 3 mIles from TCU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue have any available units?
4363 Sandage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4363 Sandage Avenue have?
Some of 4363 Sandage Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, furnished, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 4363 Sandage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4363 Sandage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4363 Sandage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue offer parking?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue have a pool?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4363 Sandage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4363 Sandage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
