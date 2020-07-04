All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4354 Clay Ave.

4354 Clay Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4354 Clay Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome 2 Bedroom!! - This recently renovated 2 bed,1 bath home located in Fort Worth, TX is move-in ready. Living room features hardwood flooring & fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a double door closet and ceiling fan. The bathroom features single sink vanity with granite counter tops and a large shower with tub combo and built-in linen closet.Two units are available on the property at this time. Exterior storage area is included.

(RLNE4828811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Clay Ave. have any available units?
4354 Clay Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Clay Ave. have?
Some of 4354 Clay Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Clay Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Clay Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Clay Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4354 Clay Ave. offer parking?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4354 Clay Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Clay Ave. have a pool?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Clay Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Clay Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4354 Clay Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
